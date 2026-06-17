Man City to battle Tottenham for Sandro Tonali signing despite Elliot Anderson transfer efforts

City are giving genuine consideration to signing Tonali as they prepare for life under Enzo Maresca. While Tottenham have already held productive talks with the Italian’s camp and want to make him their marquee signing of the summer, according to a report by The Athletic, they now face serious competition from the Etihad. City have continued to track the 26-year-old and are not deterred by the significant financial package required to prize him away from St James' Park.

The interest from the blue side of Manchester suggests a major overhaul is coming. Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a known admirer of Tonali, and the north London club have made the strongest move so far this summer. However, City remain firmly in the reckoning for a player who also held discussions with Arsenal back in February. With an expected price tag of upwards of £80 million, Tonali has become one of the most sought-after names in the Premier League market.



