Man City player ratings vs Burnley: Erling Haaland haunts Arsenal again! Resurgent striker sends underwhelming Cityzens top of the Premier League & consigns Clarets to the drop

Despite the two sides occupying places at opposite ends of the table, City were left hanging on to their solitary goal deep into added time, conceding a corner for which Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka joined his team-mates in the penalty area.
City survived, though, to claim top spot on goal difference with five games remaining. Burnley, meanwhile, became the second side to be relegated this season along with Wolves, returning to the Championship for the second time in four seasons.
GOAL rates Man City's players from Turf Moor...