Paul Marriott
Man City eye £70m-rated Chelsea forward as Enzo Maresca prepares sensational Stamford Bridge raid
Maresca targets familiar face for Etihad revolution
Maresca is wasting no time in shaping his Man City squad, and it appears the Italian tactician has set his sights on a reunion with Neto. Having left Chelsea earlier this year, Maresca is keen to bring the 26-year-old winger to the Etihad Stadium, according to The Sun.
The move comes after a whirlwind period for the Italian manager, who was appointed as Pep Guardiola's successor on June 29, signing a three-year contract. City paid roughly £17 million in compensation to secure his services from the Blues.£50 bonus
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The battle for Portugal’s creative spark
City are not the only club interested in Neto’s signature. The report claims that Serie A giants AC Milan have also identified him as a top priority. The Rossoneri see the Portuguese attacker as the ideal replacement for Rafael Leao, whose future in Italy remains uncertain. However, the financial might of the English giants could easily overwhelm Ruben Amorim's side.
Despite the intense speculation, Chelsea are not under immediate pressure to part ways with the attacker. The west London club considers Neto a vital component of their long-term project. To deter this growing interest, they have slapped a £70m price tag on the winger, informing suitors that he will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on the cheap this summer.
Financial pressures could force Chelsea's hand
While the Blues are publicly holding firm, their financial situation might dictate a different outcome. After spending heavily to acquire Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million, the club needs to balance the books to comply with financial regulations.
Neto himself is said to be aware of the interest from both Manchester and Milan and is keeping his options open. While his agent, Jorge Mendes, has explored interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, the player is said to prefer staying in Europe at the peak of his career.
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Broader Chelsea raid on the horizon
The interest in Neto may just be the tip of the iceberg for Maresca’s recruitment drive. Reports indicate that City are also monitoring Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto. Fernandez is being considered as a potential replacement should Rodri decide to join Real Madrid, with Chelsea reportedly demanding £120 million for the Argentine midfielder.
For now, the focus remains firmly on Neto, who is currently recovering and resting after his World Cup exploits with Portugal. Maresca sees the winger as an ideal fit and club chiefs are actively exploring the feasibility of a deal. If City can navigate the complex negotiations with Chelsea, they will secure one of the most explosive wide players in the Premier League.
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