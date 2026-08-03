Man City eye £70m-rated Chelsea forward as Enzo Maresca prepares sensational Stamford Bridge raid

Maresca is wasting no time in shaping his Man City squad, and it appears the Italian tactician has set his sights on a reunion with Neto. Having left Chelsea earlier this year, Maresca is keen to bring the 26-year-old winger to the Etihad Stadium, according to The Sun.

The move comes after a whirlwind period for the Italian manager, who was appointed as Pep Guardiola's successor on June 29, signing a three-year contract. City paid roughly £17 million in compensation to secure his services from the Blues.











