'I showed what I can do' - Malik Tillman's bloody sock, brainwave tech and countless hours of training powered his dream USMNT free kick

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the moments leading up to his dream goal, Malik Tillman was in pain. He'd been stepped on and, almost immediately, he realized it was bad. So bad, in fact, that he had to be cut out of his right boot, which was swiftly replaced with a new one. Even postgame, long after the final whistle, Tillman wore evidence of that pain in the form of a bloody sock with a big hole in it right through the middle. Even Curt Schilling would blush at the state of the midfielder's foot postgame.

"Someone stepped on me," Tillman said with a laugh. "It's just pain, I guess."

Whatever pain Tillman was in quickly subsided, and the U.S. Men's National Team is fortunate that it did. Wearing that bloody sock and a brand new boot, Tillman stepped up and took the most important free kick of his life with that right foot. He didn't miss. His shot looped up and over a hulking Bosnia and Herzegovina wall, and, with it, the USMNT effectively booked their place in the World Cup Round of 16. They did so thanks to a goal when they needed it most.

Tillman's goal made it 2-0 for the USMNT, who were, at the time, playing down a man. Folarin Balogun's controversial red card put the USMNT's back against the wall. For over 30 minutes, the U.S. were forced to stay strong, defend well, and survive. It was a test of mettle more so than a test of talent. The USMNT passed.

Part of the reason why? The talent of Tillman, one of this tournament's standout players. On Wednesday, after several games as this team's unsung hero, the midfielder had a standout moment for the ages.









"Even yesterday, I would say no, but I've been dreaming about this game," Tillman said postgame. "I've been dreaming about maybe taking a free kick and scoring a free kick."

He did exactly that on Wednesday. And the truth is that it was a long time coming.