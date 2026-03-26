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Malen: "I joined Roma on Koeman's recommendation. Italian football suits me"

D. Malen
Transfers
Roma

The Dutch striker reveals the story behind his move to Rome

Roma forward Donyell Malen,currently on international duty with the Netherlands, spoke at a press conference ahead of the friendly against Norway and revealed some behind-the-scenes details regarding the transfer market: "My move to Roma? I spoke to Koeman about it and, fortunately, he gave his consent; in fact, he recommended Serie A to me." Here are his other comments:

  • ITALIAN FOOTBALL

    "I haven’t been in Italy for very long, but football suits me. When a transfer like this comes along, you start thinking about the World Cup too: you have to play. I’ve taken part in two major tournaments; personally, things went well for me, but as a team we could have done better."

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  • THE DUTCH NATIONAL TEAM

    "It’s really special; I come from a small village. I’ve always had Dutch national team shirts, but this is a unique opportunity for me. I’ll never forget my debut (6 September 2019, Germany v Netherlands 2–4; came on for Marten de Roon and scored straight away, ed.). But I want more. I’ve just spoken to Ruud van Nistelrooy about the areas where I still need to improve. I’m always there, whether as a substitute or a starter. I always want to make an impact. Even if I don’t play, I still manage to give my all."

  • THE MOMENT OF FORM

    "It’s not always easy. You really have to step it up a gear, but it’s an honour to be in the national team, and even in ten minutes you can make a difference. Right now I feel like a good striker, in good form. That’s down to the club as well. At Roma we attack and put a lot of pressure on."

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