Luis Suarez 'prefers' Harry Kane over Erling Haaland as ex-Barcelona star says England striker 'understands the game differently'

The career trajectory of Darwin Nunez also drew significant focus from Suarez, following the forward's departure from Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The younger Uruguayan striker has faced intense scrutiny over his consistency and finishing, prompting his iconic international predecessor to weigh in on his recent big-money transfer and offer crucial psychological guidance.

Suarez added: “And then there's Darwin. The first thing he has to do is change his mentality, strengthen it, because for me he has spectacular qualities. He knows the decision he made leaving Liverpool, but I see him as a player who can be fully recovered.

"If he reaches his best level, he's a striker I love. He's fast, he's strong, he has power... There are aspects of the game he can still correct because he's young and still has room to grow.”