Saha has urged United to go for Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue, describing the teenager as his "dream" signing for the upcoming window. The former Red Devils forward believes the French winger possesses the same raw potential and flair that a legendary Portuguese figure displayed during his early days in Manchester.

Saha told BetVictor, who offer the latest World Cup betting, of what makes Doue special: "If he was available, my dream signing for Man Utd would be Desire Doue. He’s an amazing talent, and I really love his confidence and his work rate. His potential is enormous. That’s why it would really be a matter of breaking the bank. He is like a young [Cristiano] Ronaldo. If you ask me, the one I really want is him."