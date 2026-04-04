Liverpool suffer worst season since pre-Jurgen Klopp era as pressure builds on Arne Slot after FA Cup loss to Man City

The defeat in Manchester was not just a blow to Liverpool's trophy hopes; it also cemented this campaign as one of the club's worst in modern memory. The Reds have now lost 15 matches across all competitions this term, their highest number of defeats in a single season since the 2014-15 campaign. That year, under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers, the club lost 18 games and eventually finished outside the top four.

The statistics make for grim reading for the Anfield faithful, especially given the contrast to the consistent success enjoyed during the Jurgen Klopp era. Erling Haaland proved to be the chief tormentor once again, netting a hat-trick to become the first player to score five goals against Liverpool in a single season since Matt Le Tissier achieved the feat for Southampton in 1993-94. Antoine Semenyo also found the net, while Mohamed Salah's missed penalty compounded a miserable afternoon for the visitors.



