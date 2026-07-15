getty
He's going nowhere! Yan Diomande will not be sold this summer amid lack of £100m bids for Liverpool target
No club willing to meet nine-figure valuation
Despite a flurry of inquiries from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, RB Leipzig have yet to receive an offer that matches their expectations. While Liverpool have been the most proactive with a formal bid of £67 million (€80m) plus significant add-ons, the total package still falls short of the figures required to force a sale. Paris Saint-Germain are also firmly in the hunt, but the current market climate suggests no suitor is prepared to exceed the £84m (€100m) mark this summer.
Leipzig’s hierarchy, backed by the Red Bull group, have used this lack of "immoral" offers to solidify their tactical approach. With no club seemingly ready to put £100m or more on the table, according to SPORT BILD, the German club has decided that Diomande is officially not for sale. Instead of negotiating a departure, managing director Marcel Schäfer is focusing all efforts on a contract extension that would include a significant salary hike for the 19-year-old winger.£50 bonus
Get £50 bonus if you invest £200+
18+, UK residents, new customers only. To Claim:
- Sign up [via eToro].
- Add £200+
- Get £50 worth of assets
UK Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.Get£50
- Getty Images
Diomande's conflicting signals causing stir
The situation remains delicate as Diomande prepares to return from his post-season holiday. Behind the scenes, the youngster has reportedly given his word to multiple clubs, leaving Liverpool, PSG, and both Manchester giants under the impression that they lead the race for his signature. During the World Cup, the Ivorian was candid about his future, stating: "I expect to leave the club."
Despite these public comments, Leipzig officials remain optimistic that a transfer war can be avoided. Diomande has also indicated a willingness to stay for one more season while discussing fresh terms with Schafer. The club believe the player will not want to burn bridges with potential future employers by forcing a move now, especially given the strong relationship he maintains with the leadership at the Red Bull Arena.
The personal touch in Leipzig's retention plan
A key factor in Leipzig's confidence stems from a personal gesture made by Schafer during the previous campaign. The club and its manager provided extensive support to Diomande’s family during a private medical emergency, an act of kindness that the player and his representatives hold in extremely high regard. This personal debt of gratitude is expected to play a major role in whether Diomande decides to push aggressively for a transfer or honour the club's wish for him to stay.
Furthermore, the club is working to ensure the player feels valued following the departure of his former mentor, Ole Werner. New head coach Martín Demichelis has already reached out to the teenager via personal messages to outline his vision. Demichelis is eager to sit down with Diomande upon his return to explain his central role in the tactical setup, ensuring the player feels like the cornerstone of the new project.
- Getty Images Sport
Diomande's rising stock for club and country
The 19-year-old winger has emerged as one of the most coveted young talents in world football after registering an impressive 13 goals and 10 assists over 36 appearances last season. His stellar performances helped Leipzig secure a third-place finish in the league, ensuring their return to the Champions League after missing out on Europe's elite competition last season.
On the international stage, Diomande made four World Cup appearances for Ivory Coast, providing an assist in their 2-0 victory over Curacao. However, his tournament campaign came to an end in the round of 32 following a narrow 2-1 defeat against Norway.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting