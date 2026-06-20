Liverpool to table mega £86m bid for RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande after seeing first offer knocked back

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are prepared to make Diomande one of the most expensive signings in the club's history, with an £86m (€100m) package now set aside for the RB Leipzig winger. Discussions between the two clubs stepped up significantly on Thursday as the Reds look to bolster their front line under new management.

Despite the eye-watering figures being discussed, reports from Germany suggest that an initial approach has already been rebuffed. Leipzig are determined to keep hold of the 19-year-old and are currently pushing for him to sign a new contract, which would likely include a substantial release clause to protect his market value.