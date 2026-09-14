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Lisandro Martinez hits out at 'unbelievable' VAR decisions after Manchester United derby defeat as defender slams Premier League officials
Haaland strike sparks fury
Despite Phil Foden receiving a straight red card in the 23rd minute for a challenge on Bruno Fernandes, the visitors claimed all three points through a swift counter-attack on the hour mark. Haaland netted the decisive goal from Josko Gvardiol's low cross after VAR upheld the strike, even though Fernandez appeared to contest the ball from an offside position. Having failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage, the Red Devils were left to swallow a bitter home defeat.
Martinez slams match officials
The Argentine centre-back was furious over the VAR decision that allowed City's 60th-minute winner to stand. He argued that Fernandez's movement in an offside position clearly disrupted the defensive line before Haaland slotted the ball home.
Speaking to ESPNafter the final whistle, Martinez asserted: "It is more than clear, everyone saw it. Haaland's goal was clearly influenced by the incident, because I tracked him and that left Haaland unmarked behind us. But it's fine, just a few games in and they already have plenty to sort out."
The 28-year-old initially attempted to rein in his frustration to avoid potential disciplinary sanctions from the Football Association (FA). However, he still strongly condemned the standards of referee Michael Oliver and the VAR officials in the English top flight.
"The referees here... I can't say too much because if you say anything, you get punished for nothing, sometimes just for speaking the truth. But that's fine, we have to accept it now and let them and everyone else see the obvious mistakes and decisions," he added.
"What I don't understand is: with so many cameras here, in the best league in the world, with so many people watching, leaving it in the hands of five or six people sitting there who keep making these decisions is unbelievable... It affects you, it takes three points away from you, it hurts, you lose a derby, but it is what it is."
Defender demands urgent improvement
The Argentina international also pointed out how the opposition's red card effectively backfired on his side. Despite controlling 55 percent of possession compared to City's 45 percent, United found it difficult to create genuine chances due to City's deep defensive block.
Reflecting on the dynamics against ten men, Martinez explained: "Yes, without a doubt... Sometimes you think that against ten men you will obviously have more possession, but we couldn't create real danger because they sat deep. Still, we have to adapt to the game and to what unfolds. We were doing really well when it was 11 v 11, then Foden was sent off and everything changed completely. And well, they have fast players who keep possession very well, and they did what they had to do."
The derby loss further compounds a dismal start to the campaign for United, who sit 13th in the table having conceded in every league fixture: "We are not in our best moment, and we haven't started the way we wanted to, obviously. We lack the consistency required to win matches no matter what. Sometimes you play poorly, sometimes you play well, but you have to win. Clearly, we have a lot of things to improve. We need to be very self-critical and show a completely different side of ourselves."
Cup tie offers redemption
Michael Carrick's side must swiftly regroup when they host Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, September 16. Their domestic resolve will be tested again on the road at Fulham before facing Tottenham Hotspur next month. The manager needs to find a clinical formula quickly to halt defensive lapses and steer the club away from the bottom half of the table.
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