Man Utd & Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez considered RETIRING amid injury hell

The defender's partner, Muri Lopez Benitez, previously detailed how the arrival of their daughter, Aurora, served as the primary motivation during his recovery process. The family milestone provided the defender with the stability needed to navigate his return to competitive football.

In a social media post earlier this year, Martinez and his partner said: "How transformative was your arrival into our lives Aurora! From the moment we found out you existed, everything took on another meaning, a deeper one… Waiting to hold you in our arms was wonderful!

"We took care of you so much that it took us to take care of ourselves too. It wasn’t just food and exercise, it was words, calmness, love, awareness, enjoying every second and understanding the way. And when you were ready, we were ready too! It was magic.

"You anchored us to the present. Our attention was so active that every day felt infinite, and time stopped having hours on a clock to have moments in the heart."