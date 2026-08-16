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Lionel Messi misses THIRD straight penalty as Inter Miami crushed by Nashville in four-goal rout
Messi penalty woes continue
The magic appears to have faded momentarily for Messi, who endured a evening to forget in Tennessee. With Inter Miami trailing 1-0 in the 23rd minute, the veteran had a golden opportunity to level the scores from the penalty spot. However, his low effort was expertly parried by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake.
Statistics highlight the depth of the Argentine's current struggles from 12 yards out. This latest failure marks the first time since 2014 that Messi has missed three consecutive penalties, according to ESPN. The unwanted streak began during the this summer World Cup campaign, after failing to convert against Austria and Egypt.
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Nashville run riot in Geodis Park
Despite Telasco Segovia equalizing just before the interval, Nashville SC took complete control of the contest in the second half. Hany Mukhtar reminded the league of his quality with a clinical brace, while Sam Surridge added a third with a delicate back-heeled finish. Miami’s defense crumbled under the pressure, and the frustration was evident as Messi received a yellow card for his protests during the build-up to Nashville's third goal.
The final blow came in stoppage time following a comical error from Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo. The shot-stopper slipped while well out of his area, allowing a route-one ball from Schwake to reach Mukhtar, who walked the ball into an empty net.
Personal tragedy looming over Messi
This match represented Messi's first start since the tragic passing of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi. The 39-year-old has been dealing with immense emotional weight, recently admitting that he is unsure how to continue in the sport without his father’s guidance.
Messi’s struggles were compounded by sheer bad luck in the final moments of the game. In one frantic second-half attack, the forward saw his shot strike both posts without crossing the line, before another effort was ruled out for offside.
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Hoyos strikes a defiant tone amid 'emotional' weight
Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos refused to hit the panic button, insisting that the heavy loss will only fuel his side's continued development.
"A defeat like this won't stop us; we keep growing," he said. "We'll rest today and start working toward our goals again tomorrow. You don't lose your objectives just because of one defeat; quite the opposite, we are going to aim higher, keep growing, and continue the development of the squad.
"I am grateful for everything the players did. People might point out the 4-1 loss, but the team endured a huge emotional toll; you have to be out there on the pitch to understand it. So, beyond the unfavorable result, there were very valuable things on display, and that is what really matters to me."
Hoyos' side now faces a quick turnaround as the head coach prepares his squad for a difficult trip to face the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Herons will be desperate for a victory to regain some momentum and close the gap on Nashville in the Eastern Conference table. However, with questions lingering over Messi’s longevity and the team's defensive fragility, the road to recovery looks steep.
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