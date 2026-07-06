AFP
‘What he is doing is crazy’ - Magical Lionel Messi amazes Pedri as Barcelona & Spain star dreams of World Cup final reunion with former team-mate & Argentine GOAT
Messi remains the undisputed GOAT
Despite the years passing, Messi continues to defy logic on the world stage, and his former Barcelona apprentice is watching on in awe. Pedri, who forged a partnership with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou, believes nobody can touch the Inter Miami superstar when it comes to historical greatness.
"I am enjoying him. I already enjoyed him when I trained with him every day. What he is doing is crazy," Pedri told AS. "The things he is doing at his age can only be done with the quality he has. For me, he is the best player in history."
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A dream final on the horizon
While Spain must navigate a difficult path to the trophy, with a round of 16 clash against Portugal on the horizon, Pedri is already imagining a fairytale ending to the tournament. The prospect of facing his mentor with the most prestigious trophy in sports on the line is a scenario that the 23-year-old midfielder finds irresistible.
When asked if he dreams of facing Argentina in the showpiece event, the Barcelona playmaker was enthusiastic about the possibility. "That dream would be top because it would mean we are in the World Cup final. It would be a good sign," he admitted, acknowledging that such a fixture would represent the pinnacle of his career so far.
The Flick revolution at Barcelona
Beyond his international aspirations, Pedri also opened up about the tactical shift at Barcelona under new manager Hansi Flick. The German coach has been credited with revitalising the Catalan giants, and Pedri explained how his specific role has evolved to make him more influential in the buildup phase.
"Above all, he started putting me at the base of the play so that I could be in contact with the ball," Pedri explained. "It is true that, for example, [former Spain boss] Luis Enrique also asked me to drop deep a lot, to touch the ball and feel comfortable there. But Flick changed my position on the pitch and, above all, he transmitted to us the mentality of winning, of competing. That is what he has changed, and he has transformed the mentality of the team. We have to thank him, he has changed Barca’s mentality."
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Battle of the midfield maestros
Before any talks of clashing against Messi can become reality, Spain must first overcome a formidable Portugal side led by Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha. Pedri was full of praise for his upcoming opponent, ranking the Portuguese international among the elite bracket of modern midfielders for his relentless energy and tactical intelligence.
"Vitinha is top, especially in his control of the ball and how he manages the tempo of the match. When I faced him, I was surprised by how much he runs, he is never still," Pedri noted. "He always gives the pass to the free teammate and, as I say, he is top. One of the best midfielders in the world." The clash between the two stylish operators is expected to define the round of 16 encounter as both nations eye a place in the quarter-finals.
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