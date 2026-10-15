Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-NYC FCAFP
Muhammad Zaki

Lionel Messi provides magic touch as Inter Miami clinch 2026 MLS playoff spot with dominant win over NYCFC

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC
New York City FC

Inter Miami have secured their place in the 2026 MLS play-offs following a comfortable 2-0 victory against New York City FC at Nu Stadium. Goals from Germán Berterame and Rodrigo De Paul, alongside a touch of magic from Lionel Messi, ensured the Herons continued their strong form under new management.

  • Inter Miami cruise past New York City FC

    The Herons booked their postseason ticket with a commanding 2-0 win over NYCFC on Wednesday evening. Berterame opened the scoring by ending a goal drought that stretched back to late May, tapping home a precise pass from Luis Suarez to beat goalkeeper Matthew Freese.

    De Paul doubled the advantage before the break in spectacular fashion. Exchanging passes with Messi on the edge of the penalty area, the Argentine midfielder unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner. NYCFC had a late opportunity to halve the deficit from the penalty spot, but Dayne St. Clair produced a brilliant save to preserve his clean sheet.


  • Inter Miami CF v New York City FCGetty Images Sport

    Gonzalez targets continued improvement

    Wednesday’s triumph marked the second league victory for new head coach Kily Gonzalez, who took charge in mid-September. The Argentine tactician expressed satisfaction with securing play-off football but stressed the importance of further development.

    "Well, [qualifying for the playoffs] was one of the club's initial goals for the season, and we're there, but we still need to keep improving as a team," Gonzalez told reporters following the final whistle. "When you have players who are willing to buy into the vision you're trying to implement, everything becomes easier.

    "We recognize the mistakes we've been making, or are still making, and we address them during training. And really, that willingness makes it much easier to convey clear concepts."


  • Messi eyes more silverware after international retirement

    The result propelled Inter Miami to second in the Eastern Conference standings, having accumulated 52 points from 29 fixtures. They remain in pursuit of overall pacesetters Nashville SC, while looking to defend the MLS Cup crown they lifted against the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025.

    It has been an emotional year for Messi, who leads the league with 23 goals and 14 assists. After guiding Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, the legendary forward announced his retirement from international football and is now entirely focused on securing domestic glory in Florida.

    "This is a club that looks after him and protects him," Gonzalez said about Messi. "His teammates show him constant affection. They go all out for him and give everything they have. He pushes us to be better every single day and challenges us."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-NYC FCAFP

    A crucial test awaits in Atlanta

    Miami will look to extend their impressive run of form when they travel to face Atlanta United this Saturday. Following a 4-0 demolition of DC United and this clinical display against NYCFC, Gonzalez's men are building formidable momentum at the perfect time. A positive result in Georgia will be vital as they attempt to chase down Nashville for the top seed.

    Meanwhile, New York City FC face an increasingly desperate fight for play-off qualification. Sitting just below the dotted line, they must regroup immediately ahead of a daunting home fixture against LAFC this weekend.

Next matches
ATL

ATL

Major League Soccer

17 Oct 2026

MIA

MIA

NYC

NYC

Major League Soccer

17 Oct 2026

LAF

LAF