Goodbye to The GOAT! Lionel Messi's most memorable Argentina moments - ranked

Messi arrived at the 2026 World Cup having emulated Maradona in almost every possible way, and even surpassed him in others. One thing he hadn't done, though, was lead Argentina to a win over old rivals England. On the evening of July 15, he realised that one remaining objective - and in outrageously dramatic fashion.

With just five minutes of normal time remaining, Argentina were one goal down to an increasingly negative England. The defending champions were struggling to find a way through their opponents' stacked defence, and even when they did, the woodwork denied them. However, Argentina then caught Thomas Tuchel's team napping with a short corner that allowed Messi to draw defenders towards him, thus creating enough time and space for Enzo Fernandez to level the game with a terrific strike from just outside the area.

The equaliser only resulted in the Three Lions retreating even further into the own third of the pitch, but Messi still managed to pick out Lautaro Martinez in a six-yard box full of six-foot defenders with the most measured of crosses, and the striker headed a rather average Argentina into the final.

Incredibly, Messi had, at 39 years of age, proven the difference between two teams in a World Cup final. "We thought it could have been Jude Bellingham or [Harry] Kane," Micah Richards pointed out on the BBC's coverage, "but this is why he is the king, the greatest of all time. It's remarkable what he can do."

Messi's World Cup heroics were only made all the more remarkable by the fact that his father was seriously ill back home and passed away shortly after the final loss to Spain.

“Every time a match ended, I waited for and missed your message," Messi wrote in an open letter to Jorge. "That’s when I realised the situation was really bad. Even so, I kept thinking about going as far as possible, to give you time and so you could watch a match. I wanted to win it to bring [the trophy] to you and show you a new one. I couldn’t, my legs couldn’t go any further. This time I tried to go against my body, but I couldn’t."

Just coming so close, though, represented the ultimate measure of the man.