The last tango! Lionel Messi makes sensational return to Argentina squad for emotional farewell match

Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Argentina's squad for the upcoming FIFA international friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, marking the national team's first matches following the 2026 World Cup. The headline inclusion is Lionel Messi, who recently retired from international football but will return to the country for a final send-off. AFA president Chiqui Tapia confirmed that the iconic captain will feature in a special fixture against Benin at the Monumental Stadium on October 6.

"After receiving Lionel's acceptance, I will invite all the world champions who participated with him in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so that, with their families, they can accompany him in the match that will be unforgettable for Argentine fans of the National Team, to see the last tango of the best player in the world," Tapia expressed.