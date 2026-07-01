‘Lionel Messi aside’ - Lamine Yamal gets ‘best’ billing from Gavi as Barcelona stars take aim at World Cup glory with Spain

Yamal is carefully building his match sharpness after a hamstring injury disrupted his World Cup preparations. The Barcelona winger has gradually increased his playing time for Spain, featuring for 19 minutes against Cape Verde, 45 minutes in a goal-scoring display against Saudi Arabia, and 76 minutes against Uruguay.

Speaking during an interview with La Vanguardia, Gavi emphasised the sheer quality Yamal possesses, even when operating below peak physical condition. Gavi explained: "Perhaps he is not at 100 per cent yet. But Lamine at 70 per cent is already the best. When the matches go by, he will get better."

