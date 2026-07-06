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Liam Gallagher England World Cup 2026Getty/GOAL
Muhammad Zaki

‘I’m ready’ - Liam Gallagher makes ‘Wonderwall’ World Cup final promise as iconic Oasis anthem becomes soundtrack to the England’s hunt for global glory

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World Cup
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Mexico vs England

Liam Gallagher has sent England fans into a frenzy by suggesting he is ready to perform at the 2026 World Cup final if the Three Lions go all the way. The Oasis frontman made the pledge as the band's legendary hit 'Wonderwall' continues to serve as the unofficial soundtrack to the team's campaign in North America.


  • Oasis legend answers the call

    The Britpop icon took to social media following England’s dramatic victory over Mexico to praise the team’s efforts. After witnessing the squad being serenaded by fans once again, Gallagher tweeted: "It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL." The post immediately drew thousands of interactions from supporters who have embraced the 1995 classic as their tournament anthem.

    One opportunistic fan was quick to put the singer on the spot, replying: "[If] we do hit the final you know it's mandatory you fly out there and sing wonderwall live on the pitch." Gallagher, never one to shy away from a grand stage, replied with a clear intent: "We’ll see I’m ready". The promise has added another layer of excitement to a summer that is already reaching fever pitch for Thomas Tuchel’s side.



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    Three Lions survive Azteca drama

    The musical subplot comes on the heels of one of England’s most resilient performances in recent memory. Playing at the formidable Estadio Azteca, the Three Lions raced into a lead thanks to a first-half brace from Jude Bellingham. However, the task became significantly harder when Julian Quinones pulled a goal back and Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card for a high challenge, leaving England to man the barricades with 10 men.

    Captain Kane eventually restored the two-goal cushion from the penalty spot, though a late Raul Jimenez spot-kick ensured a nervous finale. Despite the atmospheric pressure and numerical disadvantage, England held firm to secure a 3-2 win and set up a quarter-final clash against Norway. The victory sparked wild scenes in the stands, where the traveling support once again belt out the Oasis anthem that has defined their journey.


  • Kane loses his voice in the celebrations

    The intensity of the match and the post-game festivities clearly took a toll on the England skipper. Following the final whistle, a hoarse Kane struggled to complete his media duties, admitting that the sheer volume of the celebrations had left him vocal cords in tatters.

    Kane explained the emotional release following such a difficult game, stating: "The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way. Incredible, unbelievable support. [I'm] speechless. I can't even talk!" The captain’s vocal sacrifice has only endeared him further to the fans, who are now dreaming of seeing both their striker and Gallagher on the pitch in the final on July 19.


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  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Tuchel hails the winning mentality

    While the fans focus on the music, Tuchel has been quick to praise the gritty nature of his side's progression. The German tactician noted that his players showed "proper mentality" to survive the Mexican onslaught in such a hostile environment. England must now prepare to face an Erling Haaland-led Norway in Miami, with the prospect of a Liam Gallagher live performance dangling as the ultimate incentive for reaching the showpiece event.

    The bond between the music and the squad appears stronger than ever. Earlier in the tournament, Kane had described the post-match renditions of 'Wonderwall' as "one of my favorite moments" in an England shirt. With the Oasis singer now on standby, the Three Lions are just three wins away from making a Britpop-infused dream a reality on the world's biggest stage.

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