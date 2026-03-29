Leeds star forms part of Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac’s transfer plans at Wrexham - with early targets identified in Premier League promotion bid

Phil Parkinson has, throughout a meteoric rise up the EFL ladder, always prioritised the acquisition of goal scorers. He has worked with the likes of Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Steven Fletcher, Jay Rodriguez, Sam Smith and Kieffer Moore.

A ruthless approach in the final third has been taken at times, with regular additions being made in that area of the field. There is no indication that Wrexham will alter that recruitment stance in the summer of 2026.

While proven performers have been found to help them clamber out of the National League and into the Championship, the Premier League would present an entirely different kind of challenge.

Experience at that level is considered to be vital to any team joining the elite, with pedigree often being viewed as more important than potential. Wrexham are fully aware of that and want to ensure that they have suitable plans in place for the next transfer window.