Leeds backed to sign ‘third number nine’ in January transfer window as Jermaine Beckford talks up ‘extra competition’ for England star Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds rewarded for their calculated gamble on Calvert-Lewin
Having wrapped up the Championship title in 2025 and booked return tickets to the Premier League, Leeds pulled off quite the coup when acquiring Calvert-Lewin as a free agent. He had been released by Everton at the end of his contract on Merseyside.
The 29-year-old’s injury record may have concerned some suitors, but those at Elland Road knew what they were getting and had collaborative plans in place. They saw a proven goalscorer find the target on 15 occasions last season.
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Nmecha provides back-up to England star at Elland Road
Calvert-Lewin has been able to steer clear of the treatment room, allowing consistency and confidence to be built. International recalls have come his way, with Thomas Tuchel calling upon DCL again for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.
While performances at club level have allowed that nod to be earned, Leeds remain aware that they cannot afford to push their powerful No.9 to breaking point. German forward Nmecha does provide versatile back-up in West Yorkshire, but the general consensus is that another more prolific marksman would not go amiss.
Do Leeds need to sign another striker in January?
Beckford expects that issue to be addressed at the turn of another calendar year, with the former Whites striker - who was speaking in association with FreeBets, home of the best UK betting sites - telling GOAL when asked about finding more firepower: “Lukas Nmecha's there as well. Although he's not been playing week in, week out, when he does come off the bench, he shows a lot of the attributes that Dom's got - the physicality, the hard running into the channels. He does find himself in the areas that you do score goals in. It's just not quite fallen for him just yet.
“As a number nine, somebody that plays up top as well in that position, I know that a lot of that is down to confidence. You only gain confidence by playing more games. The frustrating thing for Lukas is because Dom's playing so well, it's inevitable that he's going to be the main priority, the main focal point. All it is for Lukas is about having a little bit of patience. Everybody has their moment, everybody has their time. When that time arises, then you have to take it. If you don't take it, then you get shuffled down the pecking order.
“I would like to see a third number nine, if I'm honest. I wouldn't call it back up, but as extra competition for those two boys. I do think if one of them does get injured, you are heavily reliant upon the last one. The false number nine doesn't quite fit a Leeds United team. The January window comes around, I'm hoping to see a number nine get pulled up. We'll just have to see.”
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Can the Whites mount a push for European qualification?
How big Leeds decide to go in the next transfer window will probably depend on where they sit in the Premier League table on January 1. There has been talk of a push for European qualification being staged.
Daniel Farke’s side returned to winning ways last time out against Tottenham, having gone five without success, and entered the November international break - with Calvert-Lewin heading off with England again - perched ninth in the top-flight standings, just two points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea.
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