Next in line to Harry Kane: Does Dominic Calvert-Lewin top that England list as Leeds striker looks to nail down Three Lions role en route to Euro 2028?

There is every reason to believe that newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Kane will captain the Three Lions into their next major international tournament. It has been suggested, despite now being 33 years of age, that the prolific frontman could have another World Cup cycle in him.

If Kane is to tread that path, then those waiting patiently behind him for their opportunity to shine will find themselves stuck in the shadows for some time yet. Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke have all found themselves knocking on a selection door that rarely swings open.

Calvert-Lewin, who plundered 14 Premier League goals for Leeds last season, has risen up that depth chart again. Having earned 11 caps across 2020 and 2021, some five years passed before returning to favour in March 2026.

He was overlooked for World Cup duty in North America, but is back in UEFA Nations League plans. Is the former Everton forward now the go-to option to provide back-up cover behind captain Kane?