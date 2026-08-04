‘Our greatest opportunities are still ahead’ - Five takeaways from Larry Berg’s opening MLS press conference, from media rights to promotion and relegation

NEW YORK -- On this exact day 27 years ago, Don Garber took over as commissioner of Major League Soccer. Now, inside a packed room at MLS’ New York City office, league employees, club representatives, U.S. Soccer executives and media members gathered to watch Garber formally introduce his successor, Larry Berg.

Garber has been in charge of MLS since 1999, overseeing its growth from 10 clubs to 30 across the United States and Canada. With the league attempting to capitalize on the momentum of the 2026 World Cup, Berg arrives at a defining moment.

For Berg - a part-owner of LAFC, lifelong soccer player, private equity investor and family man - the opportunity represents something he has dreamed about throughout his 60 years.

Berg wears his passion for soccer on his sleeve. During his time with LAFC, the club won the 2022 MLS Cup, two Supporters’ Shields and the U.S. Open Cup. Speaking in front of hundreds of people Tuesday, one day after MLS owners unanimously selected him, Berg described the role as a lifelong ambition.

“We have this great opportunity to get to that next level in MLS,” Berg said. “To be leading that charge is a lifelong dream.”

There is already a long list of issues for Berg to address, from how MLS can capitalize on the World Cup to its next media rights agreement, the quality of play and whether promotion and relegation could ever become a reality.

Despite everything awaiting him, Berg said he will approach the transition by listening. He wants to learn from the people already working across the league and better understand the strong foundation Garber has built.

GOAL looks at five key takeaways from Berg’s official introduction.