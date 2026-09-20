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Lamine Yamal Marcus Rashford Barcelona Manchester UnitedGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

'He didn’t know what a Clasico is!' - Lamine Yamal reveals Man Utd star Marcus Rashford’s brutal reality check during Barcelona loan spell

M. Rashford
L. Yamal
Manchester United
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Premier League
LaLiga

Lamine Yamal has lifted the lid on Marcus Rashford's initial struggles in El Clasico during his loan spell at Barcelona. The teenage sensation explained how the Manchester United forward quickly learned the intense demands of Spanish football's biggest rivalry, eventually transforming his approach to deliver a standout performance against Real Madrid.

  • A harsh Clasico lesson

    Rashford enjoyed a productive spell in Catalonia last season, bagging 14 goals in 49 appearances as Barcelona secured the La Liga title and the Spanish Supercup. However, his introduction to the club's fiercest rivalry did not go smoothly.

    The England international featured in a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at Bernabeu early in his loan stint. His initial performance left much to be desired, with team-mates immediately noticing his lack of familiarity with the unique pressures of the fixture.

    Despite that difficult debut, the Red Devils academy graduate quickly adapted. When the two Spanish giants met again at Camp Nou, the forward delivered a spectacular free-kick to help clinch Barca's back-to-back title and showcased a dramatic shift in his overall work rate.


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    Yamal's brutal assessment on Rashford

    Yamal has now opened up on his former team-mate’s initial struggles, highlighting the steep learning curve required for those unfamiliar with the derby. The teenager noted that academy graduates are ingrained with a totally different mentality from a young age.

    "Rashford’s first El Clasico, which we lost 2-1 at the Bernabeu, I saw him play and thought, 'he still doesn’t know what a Clasico is'," Yamal told Movistar.

    "Then in the second leg, he realised what a Clasico was all about, scoring a free-kick and playing with a completely different intensity. When you come from La Masia, from your very first Clasico, you know what it’s all about and you know that match is a battle."


  • Tactical shifts and the Anthony Gordon transfer

    Despite Rashford's successful integration and double-winning contributions, Barcelona decided against triggering their €30 million (£26m) option to make his transfer permanent. Sporting director Deco oversaw an ambitious €70m (£59m) swoop for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon instead, with the Catalan giants prioritising the 25-year-old as they sought a specific profile to boost Hansi Flick's high-pressing system, feeling the squad had lacked energy whenever Raphinha was absent.

    "We are extremely grateful to Rashford," Deco said. "He contributed a lot last season, but our idea of play is much more linked to Anthony. His style fits with what the coach is looking for. We needed more intensity."


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    What's next for Rashford under Carrick

    Following his departure from Spain, Rashford finds himself back at Old Trafford operating under Michael Carrick. The forward is desperately searching for form, having failed to find the net in his first five appearances since returning to his boyhood club.

    United are currently enduring a miserable start to their first full campaign with Carrick at the helm. With only a single Premier League victory to their name and an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton, Rashford will need to rediscover his aggressive Clasico intensity to help salvage their season.