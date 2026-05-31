Lamine Yamal reveals his Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo-themed ‘goal’ after earning comparisons to GOATs with Barcelona & Spain performances

Yamal has made it clear that his ultimate "goal" is to reach the sustained heights achieved by the two men who defined modern football for two decades. He wants to ensure that his current form is not just a flash in the pan but the start of a long career at the summit. Yamal also does not want to be complacent about Spain's status as one of the tournament's champions after successfully becoming Euro champions two years ago.

"It’s funny, because at the EURO it was the other way round. Nobody really had us down as champions, and that worked for us. Being the favourites doesn’t mean anything once you’re on the pitch. It doesn’t give you an edge or help you score more goals. You still have to take it match by match. There are a lot of strong teams – Argentina, France, Portugal, England – and everyone is at their best at the World Cup. For us, it’s about giving everything for Spain and trusting the way we play because, in my book, we play the best football," Yamal stated.