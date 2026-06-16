‘Have no doubt’ - Lamine Yamal sends defiant World Cup message after returning from injury in Spain’s shock draw with Cape Verde

Yamal was sidelined for nearly two months after suffering an injury in April. Consequently, Spain have been incredibly cautious. Instead of handing him a starting role immediately, the coaching staff introduced the 2024 Golden Boy winner from the bench for the final 20 minutes in front of 67,640 fans.

Despite dominating possession, Spain struggled to break down Cape Verde in a 0-0 draw. Having already led his country to glory at Euro 2024 and Barcelona to the Liga title in 2025-26, contributing six goals and 12 assists in 26 appearances, his impact was undeniable. The national team lacked unpredictability until the young star stepped onto the pitch, instantly transforming their attacking dynamics.