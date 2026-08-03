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'I always wanted to stay!' - Konrad Laimer opens up on Bayern Munich contract extension and future under Vincent Kompany
Munich contract extension sealed
Laimer has officially agreed to a new contract extension with Bayern until the summer of 2029. The 29-year-old Austria international has developed into one of Kompany's most versatile assets, filling in at right-back, left-back, and holding midfield. The deal caps off an impressive period for Laimer, who recently helped the Austrian national team reach the last 32 at the 2026 World Cup.
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Tactical versatility embraced fully
Addressing his tactical position for the 2026-27 campaign, Laimer admitted he is ready to deploy wherever his manager needs him.
As quoted by iMiaSanMia on X, the utility player stated: "I have no idea. I feel comfortable in a lot of different positions. Over the last two years, I've mostly played at right-back, but also occasionally at left-back. I think I can help the team there with my qualities. Where I play doesn't matter to me, as long as I'm out on the pitch."
Reflecting on the negotiations behind his extension, he added: "I was always very relaxed about the whole situation. I'm happy that everything worked out and the deal is now done. It's a lot of fun here with all the guys and the entire coaching staff. I'm ready to keep pushing, keep improving, and take the next step."
Full commitment to Bayern
Despite intense exit rumours sparked by stalled contract talks in recent months, Laimer maintained that his priority was always to remain at the Allianz Arena. Kompany's presence on the touchline has provided tactical stability and complete confidence in the player's dynamic utility role within the Bavarian squad.
Laimer candidly explained the negotiation process: "A lot was written, but that's just how the business works. I was always relaxed. For a long time, there wasn't any contact at all, then there was more communication again, and after that things moved quickly. From my side, there was never any reason not to continue here - I always wanted to stay at the club."
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Supercup clash test looms
Bayern open their competitive campaign facing arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 22. The traditional curtain-raiser will serve as an immediate test of Kompany's tactical readiness ahead of the Bundesliga return. Laimer's versatility and relentless energy are expected to remain key solutions as Bayern target their first silverware of the season.
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