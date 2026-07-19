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Kobbie Mainoo ends 2026 World Cup with no minutes! Update on Man Utd star after midfielder was told to feign injury in ‘nonsense’ third-place play-off clash with France
Tuchel confirms late fitness blow
Tuchel has revealed that a back injury was the reason behind Mainoo’s total absence from the matchday squad during the Three Lions' 6-4 victory over France in the bronze medal match. The midfielder was widely expected to finally get his chance to shine in Miami as the coach rotated his options, but he was once again forced to watch from the sidelines. The Football Association released a statement prior to the game confirming that Mainoo is ruled out of the France clash due to injury.
Providing further clarity on the situation after the high-scoring win, Tuchel explained the nature of the setback. "Kobbie was injured in the last training session yesterday morning," the German tactician told reporters. "He had a sharp pain in the back within the training and he was not ready to play." It caps off a miserable tournament for the United academy graduate, who returns to Carrington without any competitive minutes under his belt despite his impressive domestic form under Michael Carrick last season.
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Butt urges 'nonsense' game boycott
The injury news followed a controversial week in which former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt remarkably suggested that Mainoo should have feigned an injury to avoid playing in the "nonsense" third-place fixture. Butt was scathing in his assessment of how Tuchel had treated the youngster, especially after the Three Lions were eliminated by Argentina in the semi-finals.
"I’d just refuse to play if I was Kobbie Mainoo. I’d say I was injured," Butt said. "It’s a nonsense game, especially when you’ve been treated like that. He’s not played a minute of football, now to go and start this pointless jumped-up friendly and potentially get injured for the whole season… no."
Neville demands answers for starlet
The decision to keep Mainoo on the sidelines throughout the knockout rounds has sparked intense debate, with many fans and pundits questioning why the midfielder was ignored during the semi-final collapse. Gary Neville also added his voice to the criticism on The Overlap, suggesting that Mainoo would be right to demand answers for his lack of involvement. Neville noted that Declan Rice had been "out on his feet" after battling illness and injury, yet Mainoo remained glued to the bench.
Neville said after the semi-finals: "Honestly, we were absolutely dead out on our feet. We couldn’t get out of the box. We literally get pushed back, and then the midfield players sag back onto you because their legs have gone. You look at today, Declan definitely, he’s not been right since day one, has he? That’s a big problem for us. Him not having the energy and the speed to get to the ball. Kobbie Mainoo would be asking a question, wouldn’t he?"
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Old Trafford concerns ahead of new season
The news will be a major concern for Carrick and the Manchester United coaching staff back in England. Mainoo flourished under Carrick during the latter half of the previous Premier League campaign, and with the new season fast approaching, the Red Devils cannot afford to lose their midfield engine to a long-term spinal issue.
United are set to begin their domestic campaign against Hull City on August 22, leaving Mainoo just one month to recover from what Tuchel described as a "sharp pain." After an exhausting and ultimately frustrating summer in North America, the 21-year-old must now focus on his rehabilitation.
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