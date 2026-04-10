Klopp predicts Salah’s future beyond Liverpool… and insists: ‘I’ve never seen a player like him’

During an emotional Anfield farewell, former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp heaped praise on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who is set to pen the final chapter of his Reds legacy.

The German coach, who masterminded European and domestic success at Anfield, made no secret of his admiration for Salah’s exceptional ability and predicted the forward could thrive until he is almost 40.

Although Salah will turn 34 next June, Klopp insists the “Egyptian King” still has plenty in the tank to keep dazzling fans, and that his unique blend of talent, determination and constant evolution may never be replicated in the game.

Speaking to Peter Crouch on a podcast featured on the Liverpool website, Klopp said he is eagerly anticipating Salah’s final matches and urged fans to savour every moment of this golden period before he departs.

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