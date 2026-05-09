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Keinan Davis accuses Cagliari player of 'cowardly racist' insult as Udinese team-mate says opponent should 'never step onto the pitch again'
Davis slams 'cowardly' racial slur
The incident occurred during the final stages of the match between Cagliari and Udinese, an encounter that was otherwise devoid of significant league standing implications. Davis reportedly lost his composure and demanded the referee intervene after hearing what he described as intolerable language coming from an opponent rather than the stands. Though he was initially shown a yellow card for his protests, the booking was reportedly rescinded once the official understood the nature of the complaint.
Taking to social media to voice his outrage, Davis did not hold back in naming the individual he believes targeted him. “This racist coward today me called monkey during the game. I hope that Serie A does something on this, but we'll see,” the forward stated. The club note from Udinese subsequently expressed their "utmost solidarity and full support" for the player following the "shameful" events.
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Dossena denies the allegations
Dossena quickly responded to the accusations with a public statement of his own, categorically denying that any such slur was used. The defender expressed deep personal hurt over the claims, suggesting they go against his core values and upbringing. He insisted that he has never behaved in such a way toward a colleague throughout his career.
“Being accused of racism saddens and hurts me. It is a very serious accusation, it would never cross my mind to address another person, a colleague, with an insult of that type," Dossena said. "It is the first time I have found myself in such a situation in which I have to defend myself from an infamous accusation. Such behaviour is as far as possible from my culture and education.”
Zaniolo demands lifetime ban
The fallout from the match didn't end with the two protagonists. Udinese’s Nicolo Zaniolo also joined the fray, posting a scathing message on Instagram directed at the Cagliari man. Zaniolo was incensed by the alleged treatment of his team-mate and suggested that there should be no place in the professional game for anyone found guilty of such conduct.
“The colleague (if you can call him that) who today dared to insult my children and insult my teammate purely for the colour of his skin, ought to be ashamed of himself and never again set foot on a football pitch,” Zaniolo wrote. His comments have added further fuel to a fire that the Italian football authorities will now likely be forced to investigate through the sporting justice system.
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Udinese vow to protect player
Udinese have made it clear that they will not let the matter rest, promising to stand by Davis as the situation develops. The club reiterated its condemnation of "deplorable acts" which they believe damage the integrity of Italian football. They have called for a "rapid definition" of the case to ensure that justice is served if the allegations are proven true.
Cagliari coach Fabio Pisacane confirmed that he had spoken with Dossena immediately regarding the incident. Pisacane noted that he asked the player directly if he had said anything racist, receiving a firm denial. While the Sardinian club maintains their player's innocence, the pressure is mounting on Serie A to provide clarity on the confrontation that overshadowed the weekend's action.