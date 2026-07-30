Karim Adeyemi 'not afraid' of Lamine Yamal as new Barcelona signing aims to fight for spot in Hansi Flick's attack

Adeyemi also revealed that Flick required zero persuasion to bring him to the Camp Nou. The pair built a strong professional relationship during their shared time with the German national team, making the transfer a seamless decision for the forward.

"Convince is the wrong word," he added. "He simply called me and asked if I wanted to come. I told him, of course, because it's the biggest club in the world and these opportunities only come once. He didn't have to convince me. I've trusted him for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for him.

"I hope he sees things in me that I can contribute to the team on the pitch. He knows me very well from the national team, and we're very close."