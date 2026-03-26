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Agony for Kai Rooney as Man Utd youngster is ruled out for rest of season
A blow for United's youth setup
Rooney has confirmed a significant setback after revealing he will miss the rest of the campaign for Manchester United's youth sides. The young forward has been a standout performer for the Under-16s but is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. The news comes as a major blow to the United youth setup, where Kai has been making a name for himself away from the shadow of his father’s legendary status.
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Rooney confirms news on social media
Taking to his Instagram stories, the teenager expressed his frustration at the timing of the injury. Rooney posted a message stating: "Disappointed to be out for the rest of the season. Back stronger next pre-season," accompanied by a love-heart emoji. This is not the first time the youngster has faced physical hurdles; he previously shared pictures of himself on crutches and in a medical boot during an earlier injury scare that left him feeling like "life can't get worse."
Ending on a high at Carrington
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel given that it follows a moment of triumph for the 16-year-old. Just days ago, Kai helped the Man Utd U16s clinch the Premier League Shield with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burnley. Parents Wayne and Coleen were in attendance at Carrington to watch their son secure silverware alongside team-mates such as Jacey Carrick, son of former United midfielder and current interim boss Michael Carrick.
Rooney’s progression has been rapid this term, having already earned a scholarship and made appearances for the Under-18 squad. He had been a key part of the teams that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup and the final of the Premier League Cup. Unfortunately, he will now have to watch from the sidelines as his teammates attempt to finish the season on a high.
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Future goals and managing the spotlight
Despite the injury, Kai’s future remains bright. Represented by Triple S Sports Management, the same agency as his father, he is viewed as a long-term prospect and will be eligible to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 next season. Taking those professional steps while carrying the Rooney name brings inevitable pressure, but Wayne Rooney told the BBC: "He has great coaches at Manchester United, so I stay out of it. I speak to him, but for me it’s all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it, that's the main thing for me." Kai's attention now turns entirely to rehabilitation to be ready for pre-season.