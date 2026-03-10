Instagram (@kairooney.10)
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs with super-agent behind record £80m Man Utd transfer
A landmark deal for the Carrington prodigy
The agreement sees Kai join a stable of elite talent at Triple S, an agency famously spearheaded by Paul Stretford- the man responsible for brokering Wayne Rooney's £27m move to Old Trafford in 2004 and Harry Maguire’s £80m then-world-record transfer for a defender from Leicester in 2019. By aligning with such an influential firm, Kai is ensuring his off-field affairs are managed by the same team that guided his father through a legendary career. The move comes at a time when the 16-year-old is increasingly being fast-tracked through the United ranks, often competing against players two years his senior in the Under-18 Premier League.
Triple S welcome the next generation
The agency confirmed the partnership via social media, expressing their enthusiasm for the journey ahead. "Delighted to announce the signing of Kai Rooney to Triple S Sports," the firm stated, alongside an image of the youngster penning his contract. "We’re excited to begin working with the Manchester United forward as he continues his journey in the game. A bright future ahead. Welcome to the team, Kai!”
Last year, dad Wayne talked to the BBC about how he has handled his oldest son's growing football career as a parent. United's all-time leading goalscorer said: "He has great coaches at Manchester United, so I stay out of it. I speak to him, but for me it’s all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it—that's the main thing for me."
Stepping out of a legendary shadow
Despite the inevitable pressure associated with his surname, Kai has demonstrated his quality this season. After recovering from a difficult ankle injury, he has established himself as a clinical presence in the final third, notably scoring a fine left-footed goal in a 3-1 victory over West Ham that secured United’s place in the U18s Premier League Cup final. United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe witnessed that performance first-hand, highlighting the level of internal interest in his progress. Beyond league duties, he has also gained valuable experience in the FA Youth Cup under the guidance of Darren Fletcher, coming on as United beat Derby at Old Trafford in January.
- Getty Images
The road ahead: pro deal and rising pressure
As the summer transfer window approaches, Kai's new representatives are likely to begin laying the groundwork for his first professional contract, which will become a priority once he turns 17 this coming November. For United, the challenge remains managing his transition into the Under-21 setup while shielding him from the intense media spotlight that inevitably follows the Rooney name.
Advertisement