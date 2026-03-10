Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs with super-agent behind record £80m Man Utd transfer

The agency confirmed the partnership via social media, expressing their enthusiasm for the journey ahead. "Delighted to announce the signing of Kai Rooney to Triple S Sports," the firm stated, alongside an image of the youngster penning his contract. "We’re excited to begin working with the Manchester United forward as he continues his journey in the game. A bright future ahead. Welcome to the team, Kai!”

Last year, dad Wayne talked to the BBC about how he has handled his oldest son's growing football career as a parent. United's all-time leading goalscorer said: "He has great coaches at Manchester United, so I stay out of it. I speak to him, but for me it’s all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it—that's the main thing for me."