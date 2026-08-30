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Juventus on the verge of signing Tottenham outcast Pape Matar Sarr amid mounting midfield crisis
Bianconeri find solution for Spalletti
Juventus are in the final stages of securing a move for Sarr, with a verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, according to Sky Sport Italia. The deal is expected to be formalised as a loan involving a €3 million fee, carrying an obligation to buy for €30 million if certain conditions are met. These conditions are believed to be tied to the player's appearance count and the club’s qualification for European competition next season.
The pursuit of Sarr intensified after Juventus failed to land other primary targets, most notably Franck Kessie, who opted to join Atalanta instead. With the clock ticking toward the Sunday deadline, the Juve hierarchy moved quickly to pivot toward the Tottenham midfielder. The 23-year-old is viewed as a versatile profile who can slot into the tactical system immediately, providing both physical presence and technical security.
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Thuram injury woes force Juve’s hand
The urgency behind this transfer has been fueled by the deteriorating fitness of Khephren Thuram. The Frenchman has been unable to integrate fully into the squad due to a persistent knee issue, and there are now serious concerns that Thuram may require surgical intervention to resolve a patellofemoral syndrome that has plagued him for months. Luciano Spalletti has been vocal about the need for reinforcements, particularly with other key figures like Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie also facing time on the sidelines.
De Zerbi confirms Sarr desire to leave North London
Across the English Channel, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Sarr is one of several players who have expressed a desire to seek a new challenge away from North London. The Senegalese midfielder was notably absent from the matchday squad during Spurs' recent defeat to Newcastle United, a result that has compounded a miserable start to the Premier League season. De Zerbi was transparent about the situation, explaining that while he values the player, the club will not stand in the way of a departure provided their financial valuation is met by interested parties.
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Final details remain before Turin medical
With the verbal agreement reached, the focus now shifts to the administrative finalisation of the paperwork. Juventus are keen to have Sarr in Turin by Sunday to undergo his medical examinations and sign his contract. The club’s recruitment department has worked tirelessly to navigate the complexities of the obligation clauses, ensuring that the financial structure of the deal remains sustainable. For Sarr, the move represents a fresh start and a chance to prove himself in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues after falling down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under the new regime.
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