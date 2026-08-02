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Juventus have officially signed Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain
Official confirmation of the transfer
Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced that Kolo Muani has completed a permanent move to Juventus today. According to reports from Italy, the two clubs have finalised an agreement worth €38 million, with an additional €12m in performance-related bonuses.
Kolo Muani underwent his medical examinations in Turin earlier today before signing a lucrative five-year contract. He will reportedly earn €5.55m net per season plus bonuses, with his deal set to run until June 30, 2031. This permanent transfer marks the end of a long negotiation process, bringing him back to the club where he made a significant impact under the management of Thiago Motta during his previous loan spell.£50 bonus
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Paris Saint-Germain bid farewell
The French champions were the first to formally confirm the successful conclusion of the deal via their official channels. Releasing a public statement regarding the departure, Paris Saint-Germain expressed their gratitude to Kolo Muani for his contributions.
The club have released the following statement regarding the transfer: "Paris Saint-Germain announces the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani therefore returns to Juventus after a first experience with the Turin shirt in 2025. The Paris Saint-Germain thanks Randal Kolo Muani and wishes him the best for the rest of his career." The official announcement definitively concludes his chapter in the French capital following his initial arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Previous spells in Turin and London
Kolo Muani is already highly familiar with the environment at Juventus. During the winter transfer window in 2025, he joined the Italian side on loan and quickly became a crucial player. In that initial spell, he made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists. His impressive form helped the team secure a fourth-place finish in Serie A and ensure qualification for the Champions League.
Following that successful period, Kolo Muani spent the entire 2025-2026 season on loan in the Premier League with Tottenham. While playing for Tottenham, he featured in 41 matches, netting five goals and registering five assists, before ultimately returning to Italy this Sunday.
- AFP
Preparing for the new season
Juventus will now integrate Kolo Muani into their tactical setup as they prepare for the upcoming fixtures. He is expected to join his teammates for training immediately, aiming to build on the positive legacy he established in 2025. Fans will eagerly await his potential second debut, hoping his attacking prowess can drive the club towards domestic and European success this season.
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