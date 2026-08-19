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Juventus set to terminate Arthur Melo's contract as Brazilian's underwhelming Turin stay nears end
Contract termination talks underway
Arthur’s six-year association with Juventus is nearing an abrupt conclusion. Rather than seeking another temporary destination for the midfielder, the Bianconeri are now actively working towards a contract termination. The former Barcelona and Liverpool man is currently tied to the Allianz Stadium until June 2027, but both parties are reportedly keen to tear up the remaining years of the agreement to allow for a fresh start elsewhere.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the parties are working to find an agreement that would see the Brazilian leave before his deal naturally expires. This move signals the end of what has been a difficult chapter for the player in Italy, as Juventus prioritise offloading high earners who do not figure in the manager's long-term plans for the squad.
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A record-breaking arrival fails to deliver
Arthur’s arrival in Turin back in 2020 remains one of the most talked-about transfers in recent Serie A history, primarily due to the complex financial nature of the transaction. He arrived from Barcelona for a staggering fee of approximately €80 million, part of a deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move in the opposite direction to Catalonia for €60 million.
The exchange was viewed at the time as a way for both clubs to balance their accounts, but on the pitch, the results were far from what was expected. Statistically, his impact remained limited throughout his early years at the club. He managed just 22 league appearances in his debut campaign, followed by a further 20 in his second year.
Four seasons of nomadic loan spells
The midfielder’s career has been defined by a series of temporary stays across Europe and South America. Since falling out of favour at Juve, Arthur has spent time at Liverpool, Fiorentina, Girona, and most recently, a stint back in his homeland with Gremio.
His recent return to Gremio proved to be his most successful spell in years, providing the midfielder with the regular minutes needed to revitalise his career. However, the move back to Brazil was cut short because Gremio’s financial situation prevented them from meeting the valuation set by Juventus. This left the player back at Continassa with no clear pathway back into the first-team set-up.
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No concrete loan offers
The final confirmation of Arthur's status at the club came during the current pre-season preparations. The Brazilian was a notable absentee from the matchday squad for the recent friendly against the Next Gen side, a clear indication that he is not part of the technical project moving forward. With no concrete loan offers on the table and his wage demands proving a hurdle for many interested parties, a mutual termination appears the most logical solution.
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