It remains to be seen who will take charge of Vinicius and the rest of the squad next season. After last week’s Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported that Arbeloa is likely to step down at the end of the campaign. Real’s campaign is on course to finish trophy-less: they exited the Copa del Rey round of 16 and, with six LaLiga rounds left, trail leaders Barcelona by nine points.

France boss Didier Deschamps, expected to step down after this summer’s World Cup, has been linked to the post, while Sport Bild reports that Real are also weighing up Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß. Hoeneß himself has been cautious when questioned about the rumour.

Vinicius joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018. Since arriving from Flamengo in 2018, he has made 370 competitive appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 124 goals, and has already won two Champions Leagues (2022, 2024) and three LaLiga titles (2020, 2022, 2024).