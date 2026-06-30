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Adhe Makayasa

Jurgen Klopp responds to Germany job links & calls for structural changes after early World Cup elimination

J. Klopp
Germany
World Cup
Germany vs Paraguay
Paraguay
J. Nagelsmann

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to speculation linking him with the Germany manager role after the national team's World Cup round of 32 defeat to Paraguay. The 59-year-old insisted it was not the time to discuss replacing Julian Nagelsmann, while launching a scathing critique of the team and demanding systemic grassroots reform.

  • Germany crash out

    Die Mannschaft suffered a monumental sporting disaster after being dumped out of the tournament by a side ranked 31 places below them. Despite swinging in a record-breaking 55 crosses, Nagelsmann's side lacked a clinical edge and drew 1-1 over 120 minutes following Kai Havertz's second-half equaliser. A nerve-shredding sudden-death penalty shootout eventually condemned the four-time world champions to their first-ever World Cup exit on spot-kicks.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH74-GER-PARAFP

    Klopp dismisses immediate vacancy

    Appearing on Magenta TV, Red Bull head of global soccer Klopp was asked directly whether he would consider stepping back into the dugout to rescue his country.

    The ex-Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss stated: "I haven't thought about that yet. I understand that when the national coach position is discussed, my name is mentioned in some form. But it's not the moment to really talk about it. There's nothing to say about it. I have a job that I enjoy very much. As far as I know, it's not a part-time job."

  • Tactical approach heavily criticised

    While Nagelsmann remains under contract until 2028, Germany's struggles to break down Paraguay's stubborn low block has triggered immense national debate. Klopp highlighted a distinct lack of execution from the team's marquee creative talents, before suggesting that the German Football Association (DFB) requires an entirely fresh developmental philosophy from top to bottom.

    Klopp added: "You have to attack down the wings. There's no alternative. We all know how well these guys can play, but they didn't bring that to the pitch. In three months, we'll be raving about [Florian] Wirtz and [Jamal] Musiala again about how great they are, but not now.

    "Paraguay had the opportunity to achieve something, Germany was under pressure to achieve something. Everyone in the stadium thought: Now they'll turn it around! But we didn't. We let them off the hook.

    "We can talk about the DFB. We absolutely have to change a few things. We can start with the U-10s and wait a few years to see what the results are."

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    Severe structural introspection awaits

    A devastated German setup faces an uncomfortable post-mortem as pressure intensifies on the technical staff and hierarchy. With the next international cycle on the horizon, the DFB must decide whether to back Nagelsmann's long-term vision or initiate immediate changes. Conversely, Paraguay march forward with immense confidence to a historic last-16 matchup with either France or Sweden in Philadelphia, completely unfazed by reputation.

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Paraguay
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