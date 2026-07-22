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Jurgen Klopp and German FA set for another meeting before ex-Liverpool boss takes over from Julian Nagelsmann
DFB prepare for new era
According to Sky Sport Germany, the DFB are preparing to usher in a new era with Klopp. Over three weeks have passed since Nagelsmann stepped down following a disastrous World Cup campaign, which ended in a round of 32 elimination against Paraguay on June 29.
A joint meeting of the DFB supervisory board and shareholders was reportedly scheduled for Thursday morning to seal the deal. However, the governing body have denied that official invitations were sent, insisting that several final details still need to be resolved. Klopp has been the undisputed favourite of DFB president Bernd Neuendorf from the very beginning to take on this crucial rebuilding project.
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Red Bull agreement clears path
The 59-year-old is expected to sign a four-year contract that will keep him in charge until the 2030 World Cup. A significant obstacle was Klopp and his contractual obligations as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.
However, an agreement has been reached with managing director Oliver Mintzlaff that reportedly spares the DFB from paying hefty compensation fees on top of the severance package for Nagelsmann.
Klopp recently addressed the situation, stating: "Nothing is final yet, but talks have been ongoing and everything is moving in the right direction. I've reached an agreement with Red Bull, a very generous one, so there's really nothing standing in the way."
Final formalities delay official announcement
Approval from both the supervisory board and the shareholders is considered a mere formality at this stage. The DFB hierarchy, led by Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke, have successfully navigated negotiations with all relevant parties over the past few weeks.
Klopp also acknowledged the administrative steps remaining, explaining: "However, many more discussions need to take place because we're talking to a governing body and a lot of people need to be informed. Nothing has been decided, but we're not far from being able to make an announcement." If the final formalities are completed, the highly anticipated presentation of Klopp could take place on the Frankfurt association campus as early as this Friday.
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What is next for Germany?
Once the official confirmation is delivered, Klopp will immediately begin assembling his backroom staff to execute his high-intensity tactical vision. Germany have a pressing need to rebuild their confidence and squad dynamics ahead of the upcoming international fixtures. The immediate focus will be on assessing the player pool and establishing a fresh identity to ensure a successful long-term project leading into 2030.
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