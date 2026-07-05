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Jurgen Klopp is back! Germany job accepted two years after Liverpool exit as Julian Nagelsmann is replaced following 2026 World Cup flop
The coach's return to the dugout
Klopp has reportedly accepted an offer to become the new head coach of Germany, ending his two-year hiatus from the dugout. Klopp walked away from Anfield in 2024 and has most recently been serving as the head of global football for the Red Bull Group, but the allure of the national team job has finally tempted him back into the heat of elite competition.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is effectively done. The journalist confirmed the news with his trademark "Jurgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go!" catchphrase, noting that while the final details regarding his exit from Red Bull and the specific project parameters are being ironed out, Klopp has definitively agreed to take the reins.
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Nagelsmann falls after World Cup disaster
The path for Klopp was cleared following the resignation of Nagelsmann, who stepped down under intense pressure from the DFB board. Germany suffered a humiliating exit at the 2026 World Cup, falling to Paraguay in the round of 32. The defeat was particularly painful as it marked the first time in the nation's history that they were eliminated via a penalty shootout, a statistic that essentially made Nagelsmann’s position untenable.
Klopp, who was working as a pundit for the tournament, confirmed the approach himself during an appearance on Magenta TV. He stated: "Yes, I can confirm the talks. Things moved along quite quickly. Julian [Nagelsmann] has resigned and the DFB is working on a successor. And in the course of these considerations, they approached me." The DFB had long viewed Klopp as their dream appointment, and the timing of Nagelsmann's departure proved to be the perfect catalyst.
Broad powers and a coaching overhaul
Klopp will not just be a figurehead; he is reportedly being granted sweeping powers to overhaul the entire national team set-up. This includes a complete restructuring of the youth development categories and a fundamental change in playing style to align with his high-intensity philosophy. As part of this revolution, he is expected to reunite with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, who is available following his departure from Manchester City.
In his confirmation of the negotiations, Klopp was open about his situation with his current employers. "I have an existing contract with Red Bull. I've said many times how much I enjoy this job. As a person, I usually honour contracts. But I've also made it clear that I'm interested in talks with the DFB. I need to talk to Oliver Mintzlaff. He's my employer. We've already discussed things. I assume he won't stand in my way. I was there for 19 months. It was an intense time. Ideally, everyone wins in the end. Red Bull needs to come out of this clean," he explained.
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Building for the future
The appointment has already generated excitement regarding the development of specific stars within the squad. One major talking point is the chance for Klopp to work closely with Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, a player still searching for a spark at Anfield. This relationship could be crucial in revitalising a German side that has lacked cohesion in recent major tournaments.
As Klopp prepares to sign a long-term contract, Red Bull has already begun the search for his successor as head of global football. Although Oliver Glasner was considered for the role, the former Crystal Palace manager is reportedly set to join Nottingham Forest.
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