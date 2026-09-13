Eibner
Kings of the castle! Freiburg go top of Bundesliga after five-goal demolition of Gladbach
Freiburg hit the summit after five-star display
SC Freiburg continued their flawless start to the Bundesliga season with a ruthless 5-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the Europa-Park Stadion. Braces from Yannik Engelhardt and Igor Matanovic, alongside a late strike from captain Maximilian Eggestein, secured three wins from three.
The victory lifted Julian Schuster's side to the top of the Bundesliga standings.
Level on points with Borussia Dortmund, Freiburg lead the table through superior goals scored and a plus-nine goal difference.
- STEINSIEK.CH
Schuster praises squad for surviving early test
Speaking post-match, Schuster acknowledged that Gladbach presented a stern challenge during the opening exchanges before Freiburg took complete control. He commended his players for matching the visitors' defensive intensity before capitalizing on Tim Kleindienst's 52nd-minute red card.
The head coach emphasized the importance of staying sharp once they gained a numerical advantage.
"I thought the opening minutes were very demanding," Schuster explained. "Gladbach applied a lot of pressure and we really had to put in a huge amount of work defensively. The lads were completely switched on and made sure the momentum stayed with us."
Boss tells fans and players to enjoy the moment
Schuster insisted that everyone associated with the club should appreciate their current position at the top of German football. Man of the Match Engelhardt, who scored his first professional brace against his former club, echoed his manager's joy after the final whistle.
The Freiburg boss highlighted the positive energy surrounding the supporters on a memorable afternoon.
"The current picture is nice, also for the fans," Schuster added. "You see everyone smiling on a Saturday afternoon and it’s fun. We’re enjoying the moment. I think you should always enjoy it and then look forward again."
- Beautiful Sports
Freiburg look to sustain impressive momentum
Having established themselves as early pacesetters, Freiburg now prepare to maintain their strong form in the coming weeks. Schuster noted that while celebrating current success is vital, the squad must remain focused on picking up points.
The club aims to carry this defensive resilience and attacking fluidity into their upcoming fixtures.
Freiburg return to action intent on holding their place at the Bundesliga summit.
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