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'He's the best!' - Julian Nagelsmann was 'right' to bring Manuel Neuer out of Germany retirement for World Cup as Bayern & Borussia Dortmund legends weigh in on controversial call
Matthaus praises Nagelsmann U-turn
Matthaus has welcomed Neuer's international return, believing the 40-year-old veteran significantly boosts Germany’s World Cup prospects. Neuer, who has earned 124 international caps in total and featured in four World Cups, reversed his post-Euro 2024 retirement to aid the national team. After a season full of speculation regarding a potential return to the national team due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury issues, Nagelsmann confirmed this week that Neuer has agreed to come out of retirement and will be the first choice goalkeeper at the competition.
"I'm glad that Julian changed his mind again, and so is Manuel Neuer," Matthaus told Sky Sport. "Because it wasn't just the fact that Julian Nagelsmann couldn't or didn't want to rely on Manuel Neuer, or whatever the reason, but Manuel Neuer actually retired two years ago - and now he's come out of retirement. We in Germany are happy that the best goalkeeper in Germany is strengthening our squad at this World Cup, even though Oliver Baumann had performed well up to that point. He performed particularly well in the national jersey, played a good qualifying campaign, but Manuel Neuer is outstanding. For me, it's also the right decision by Julian Nagelsmann to have convinced Manuel."
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Dortmund icon labels Neuer 'the best'
Support for Neuer has also come from across the Klassiker divide, with Borussia Dortmund legend Weidenfeller backing his former 2014 World Cup-winning teammate. Despite the historical rivalry between the two clubs, Weidenfeller was emphatic that the veteran remains the premier choice for the national team. This backing is justified by Neuer's impressive club form, having made 37 appearances across all competitions for Bayern this season, keeping 11 clean sheets while guiding the team to the Bundesliga title and the Champions League semi-finals.
"Absolutely, because he is the best German goalkeeper in the Bundesliga," Weidenfeller stated. "He has still continued to have top stats - especially when it comes to top chances - and we all know that we can rely on Manuel there."
A major setback for Oliver Baumann
The decision to install Neuer as the starting goalkeeper is a bitter pill to swallow for Baumann. The Hoffenheim man had been the perceived frontrunner amid the uncertainty surrounding Ter Stegen over the last year, but he must now revert to a supporting role as the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico approaches. Nagelsmann has been open about the difficulty of making the call, acknowledging that it represents a heavy blow for the 35-year-old.
Despite the change in hierarchy, Nagelsmann has praised Baumann's professional attitude. The head coach described the Hoffenheim star as a "world-class" option, emphasising that internal discussions have now been finalised. The manager remains confident that the "aura" surrounding Neuer is essential for a squad that has struggled in recent international tournaments.
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Pressure builds for World Cup success
After two consecutive group-stage exits at the World Cup, the pressure on Nagelsmann to deliver a deep run in North America is immense, and the return of a legendary figure like Neuer is seen as a move to bolster leadership.
"And perhaps not only Julian Nagelsmann, but also [Neuer's] Bayern Munich teammates who are at the World Cup. Maybe [DFB director] Rudi Völler even called him. So, they courted him to ensure that he would ultimately be at least at this World Cup. Especially after the World Cups we've experienced in the last eight to 12 years: Italy didn't even qualify, Germany was eliminated in the group stage twice. And of course, at this one, you want to... We need to do some things better at the World Championships than we did at the last two," Matthaus concluded.