Revealed: How Jude Bellingham’s mum helped him avoid costly yellow card that would have ruled Real Madrid star out of England’s World Cup semi-final date with Lionel Messi & Argentina

Bellingham headed into the quarter-final clash walking a disciplinary tightrope, knowing another booking would trigger an automatic suspension for the next round. However, the 23-year-old managed to navigate a heated encounter in the Florida humidity without seeing yellow, and he puts that discipline down to a week of motherly advice.

Speaking after the final whistle, the midfielder explained: "My mum's been telling me all week to watch my language, watch my tackles, watch my face, watch my emotions. So yeah, I think she drilled it into me all week about being careful of that yellow card. And to be honest, when you play the right way, and credit to the referee, he was class, he still let you communicate in a respectful way. A lot of referees don't let you do that. So I think when I get the balance right, and there's a referee who's willing to listen, it makes it a lot easier. And in the end, it was just a really well competed game of football, and luckily I got through it."



