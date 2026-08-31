Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe shine as Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid cruise past Malaga to stay perfect

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Mourinho was full of praise for his young superstar. "He is an incredible player," the manager stated. "He is very demanding of himself and he is also demanding of others. I didn't want to see him defend almost like a second left-back." The Portuguese tactician, now in his second spell at the club, seems to have found the perfect balance for his star-studded attacking trident.

Addressing the chemistry between his front three, Mourinho dismissed previous reports of friction. "Very, very good players want to play together always, because they have the same speed of thought, the same quality and they always have to be compatible," he explained. "It was said that I didn't want the three, but what I say is that I always want the best. There is empathy and collective work. They are all very good."

Bellingham himself has spoken about the positive impact of Mourinho’s arrival, citing a newfound sense of liberty on the pitch. "I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the box," Bellingham said ahead of the game. "I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities."







