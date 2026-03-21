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Jude Bellingham back for Real Madrid derby clash after six week absence, Alvaro Arbeloa confirms
Bellingham set for comeback
Arbeloa has confirmed that Bellingham is poised to make his Real comeback after missing the last six weeks of action. The England international has been called up by manager Tuchel for the Three Lions' upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, and Arbeloa insists he has no issue with the German's decision to select him despite his lack of minutes. The midfielder travelled to Manchester for the club's clash with City in the Champions League in midweek, but he did not play any part in the game and Arbeloa has now confirmed that he is fit and available for the encounter with Atletico.
"He's available, and he'll be in the squad tomorrow," Arbeloa said. "We'll see if he plays. I think so. I'm looking forward to seeing him on the pitch. He's an intelligent player, and he knows what to do in every moment. I'm happy he'll be available and ready to help us tomorrow."
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Mbappe at 100%
Along with Bellingham, Arbeloa has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is now operating at "100 per cent" after he made a substitute cameo against City in midweek. Like his English team-mate, Mbappe has also been called up by his country, and is set to play for France against Brazil and Colombia in upcoming friendlies.
Arbeloa added: "I said that the day [Mbappe] came back he'd be at 100%. We saw that in Manchester, with the runs he made. He showed that he's fine. I have absolute confidence... He's at 100%."
Asked specifically about their international call-ups, he replied: "I think it's great. He's available, and he's played minutes for us. So there's no problem with him going away with his country... With players like Bellingham and Mbappé, you can't expect them not to be called up by their national teams. The World Cup is in a few months. I understand the situation perfectly."
Arbeloa to 'adjust' to Ateltico clash
Real lost 5-2 to Atletico earlier this season in a bruising defeat that took a toll on their title chances. Arbeloa's team now sit four points behind leaders Barcelona and the coach has accepted that he must tweak his side's tactics if they are to come out victorious this time around.
He added: "We'll make some adjustments. Of course it's not the same playing with Brahim [Diaz] as with Mbappe, or with Jude or Thiago [Pitarch]... But they've been elite players for a long time, and they know what it means to work for the team."
He also took the time to praise defender Antonio Rudiger, although he refused to clarify if he will be offered a new contract.
Arbeloa said: "I don't like to get into those things. I respect the club and the player, and they have to reach an understanding. But I would make a statue of Rudiger and put it in my garden... I have only great things to say about him."
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What comes next?
Real play Atletico on Sunday as they attempt to close the gap on Hansi Flick's La Liga leaders. Bellingham and Mbappe will then head off to their respective international camps, as preparations ramp up for the 2026 World Cup at the end of the season.
Bellingham's England team-mate Jordan Henderson believes the midfielder will be key to their chances at the tournament.
He said: “He is very special, very special. We have a few special players in this squad, to be fair. But, with Jude, I think we all knew he was a very special player when he first came into the squad. The way he trains, the way he lives his life around football, loves the game, wants to improve and there is the ability that he has on the pitch. He is a world-class player and I know there will be a lot of stories and a lot of headlines, but for him, it is just about focusing on football.”
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