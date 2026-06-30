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'It feels terrible' - Joshua Kimmich admits Germany 'completely deserving' of early World Cup exit
Germany crash out after Paraguay shootout defeat
Germany's World Cup campaign ended in the round of 32 after a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay following 120 frustrating minutes. The result brought another disappointing tournament to an end for Julian Nagelsmann's side. Kimmich faced the media immediately after the match and did not hide his disappointment.
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Brutal honesty from Kimmich
Rather than focusing on the shootout itself, the Bayern Munich star reflected on Germany's performances across the entire competition. He argued that Germany never produced their best football and said the elimination was a fair reflection of their displays throughout the tournament.
"It feels terrible and not good," Kimmich said. "We didn’t play at our best against any opponent. Three times we had major problems against non-world-class teams. That’s a fact. We were completely deserving of our elimination."
No excuses for the Germany squad
Kimmich also delivered a brutally honest assessment after the defeat, insisting Germany had fallen well below the standards expected of them. He made it clear the players, not the coaching staff or outside influences, were responsible for the exit.
"We’re playing here to make Germany proud," he added. "As a child, I always watched Germany reach the semifinals and the final. We weren’t able to give that to the viewers at home.
"I think people in Germany need something to be proud of right now - unfortunately, that’s not the national team. We, the players on the field, messed it up, and we take responsibility for that. It wasn’t the coach’s fault, it wasn’t the media’s fault, it wasn’t the referee’s fault, it wasn’t the opponent’s fault. It was entirely our fault."
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Another disappointing chapter for Germany
Germany's latest exit continues a difficult run at major tournaments. After group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022, another campaign has ended well short of expectations. Attention will now turn to how Germany respond after another disappointing tournament. The challenge for Nagelsmann and his squad will be to address the issues exposed during the World Cup and restore the standards expected of one of international football's traditional powers.