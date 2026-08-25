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'The squad is closed' - Jose Mourinho shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk but admits late summer exits are still possible
Mourinho content despite missing out on Rodri
Mourinho has firmly insisted that his squad is "closed" for the summer transfer window, sending a clear message that he expects no further arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite a summer of significant change at the Santiago Bernabeu, the spotlight remains on the club's failure to secure certain targets, most notably in the middle of the park. Mourinho, however, was quick to downplay any frustration regarding the club's recruitment drive, even after missing out on midfielder Rodri, who eventually opted to join fierce rivals Barcelona.
Speaking ahead of Los Blancos' upcoming La Liga clash against Real Sociedad, the legendary manager addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the capital club's transfer activity. "For me the squad is closed, but the market is still open -- you never know if a player will come and say 'I've been benched twice and I want to leave'," Mourinho told reporters. "In theory no (more deals)... but something could always happen... In my head the squad is closed closed, and I have not asked for anyone. I am very happy with the players I have."
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Addressing the midfield void after Rodri snub
The failure to land Rodri has left a spotlight on the Madrid midfield, which has undergone a fundamental shift since the exits of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Critics have pointed out that without a traditional defensive anchor, the team has occasionally struggled to maintain the same level of control they enjoyed during the previous decade. Mourinho, however, remains confident in the tools at his disposal, having already integrated former Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva into a revamped engine room alongside Federico Valverde.
Mourinho explained that he does not view his midfielders through the lens of traditional roles, stating: "I don't want to identify [Aurelien] Tchouameni as the No. 6, [Eduardo] Camavinga No. 6, Fede No. 8, Bernardo No. 10... things dilute during games."
The new Mourinho and tactical flexibility
Reflecting on his own demeanor, the man once known as 'The Special One' admitted he is trying to maintain a calmer presence on the touchline and in front of the cameras. He praised his players for their work ethic, noting that their commitment helps him keep his emotions in check. However, he also spoke about the tactical challenges of fitting stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham into the same starting eleven, viewing it as a "luxury problem" for any manager to solve.
"The problem for a coach is not having top players, or what if one of them gets injured. I've had that problem in recent years, not being at the best clubs in Europe. I want all three of them together; their positive qualities compensate for any lack of tactical understanding they might have. That's where I can help."
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Tchouameni injury update and midfield balance
The fitness of Tchouameni was another major talking point, with the Frenchman missing training ahead of the Sociedad fixture. Mourinho clarified that the midfielder has not suffered a fresh setback but rather a lingering issue from a grueling schedule that hasn't allowed for proper recovery.
"He's got a problem, the holiday time wasn't enough (for him to recover), seeing the games approaching the player wanted to try... but we've decided that you can't start a season in suffering," Mourinho explained. "You can finish a season suffering, the last couple of months, but you can't start in August not at 100 percent. So we decided with him, the staff, the medical department, to get him to return at 100 percent. We will wait a week, two, whatever it takes."
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