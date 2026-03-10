AFP
Jose Mourinho's first season back at Benfica has been a 'complete disaster', claims club legend
A homecoming turned sour
The return of Mourinho to the Estadio da Luz was marketed as the dawn of a new era for Benfica. However, the Portuguese giants have endured a bruising campaign that has seen them fall short in almost every major competition, leading to a toxic atmosphere around the club.
The Eagles have already been dumped out of the Champions League, the Taca de Portugal, and the Taca da Liga. Following a 2-2 draw against rivals FC Porto, the "Special One" finds his side languishing seven points behind the Liga Portugal leaders, leaving their title hopes hanging by a thread.
- AFP
Tactical failings in the O Classico
Former defender Magalhaes, who helped Benfica win ten trophies in nine years at the club, has been vocal about the manager's setup during the recent clash with Porto, in which Mourinho was sent off. Speaking to Antena 1, he suggested that the tactical approach played right into the hands of their rivals.
"A victory was fundamental to close the gap, but Benfica conceded too much space and Porto, with high-quality players, took advantage," Magalhaes explained. "They were far superior in midfield. Porto were much better and could have scored more than two goals."
Magalhaes also questioned Mourinho’s decision-making on the touchline, specifically regarding the timing of his tactical shifts. "Jose Mourinho's substitutions were, as he has accustomed us to, very late. We expected changes in midfield at halftime."
Expectations versus reality
Despite significant financial backing in the transfer market, the results have failed to materialize, leading to accusations that the season's objectives have been systematically failed.
"This season is not to be forgotten; it is to be analyzed," Magalhaes said. "I have that eternal hope for the championship, but it is an unhappy season for Benfica. With the investment made, the objective had to be winning the league, the cup, and going as far as possible in the Champions League. It's been a complete disaster."
- AFP
Title race on the brink
The pressure is reaching its peak for Mourinho, who now faces a narrow path to redemption. Benfica are unbeaten in the Liga Portugal this term, but currently sit in third place with 59 points from 25 matches, three points behind Sporting and seven points behind leaders FC Porto. Next up, Mourinho's men face Arouca in the league, aiming to return to winning ways.
Advertisement