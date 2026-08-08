Lionel Messi in mourning as father and long-time agent Jorge dies aged 68

Jorge, the father of legendary footballer Messi, has died at the age of 68. The businessman and long-time football representative passed away this Friday in a hospital located in his native Rosario, Argentina. According to reports from Infobae, Jorge had been suffering from a long illness prior to his passing.

The tragic news comes as a devastating blow to the entire Messi family, with an official confirmation of his death currently pending. Jorge played a monumental and irreplaceable role in shaping one of the greatest football careers in history, guiding his son from the very beginning.