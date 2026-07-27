John Stones in transfer talks with Inter & Juventus as Man City icon opens door to new challenge in Serie A

Stones is available on a free transfer after leaving City upon the expiry of his contract on June 30. The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons at the Etihad, securing six Premier League titles and the 2022-23 Champions League during a highly successful era in Manchester.

Despite his age, the centre-back remained part of England's plans throughout their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, starting three matches, including the quarter-final and semi-final, while being introduced from the bench in the last-16 win over Mexico. Consequently, his stock remains incredibly high across Europe, with elite clubs viewing his availability as a unique market opportunity.



